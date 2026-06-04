The hot breath of the transfer window is already being felt on European pitches. Bernardo Silva, the versatile midfielder for Manchester City and the Portugal national team, has made an important decision regarding his future. According to renowned insider and sports journalist Fernando Polo on his official social media pages, the skilled playmaker has identified his preferred priority for continuing his career.

According to the source, the experienced footballer wants to make a sharp turn in his career and is very keen on moving to Spain's La Liga.

Barcelona is Silva's primary target

The Portuguese star, at the center of transfer rumors, prefers wearing the jersey of Catalonia's Barcelona more than anything else. However, this transfer may not happen easily, as other Spanish giants are not standing idly by:

Real Madrid highly values his vision of the game and hopes to sign him;

Atletico Madrid is also seriously considering the Silva option to strengthen competition in their midfield line.

Nevertheless, Bernardo's heart leans more towards Camp Nou and the Blaugrana.

Long-standing career and statistics at Manchester City

Recall that this skilled footballer has been an integral part of the Citizens' system for many years:

Club history: He has honorably defended Manchester City's colors since 2017, winning numerous trophies under Pep Guardiola.

Transfer value: Reputable analytical portals currently estimate his market value at 22 million euros .

In the past English Premier League (EPL) matches, Bernardo Silva served as the team's main driving force, appearing in almost all games. He participated in a total of 38 matches in the EPL, scoring 2 goals and providing 4 assists to his teammates. Additionally, he was penalized with 10 yellow cards by referees during intense on-field battles and defensive duties.

An interesting moment for fans: The Catalan leadership aims to take the team's attacking potential to a new level by signing Bernardo Silva. We will watch together in the coming days how this transfer saga concludes.

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