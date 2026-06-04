Nepomnyashiy Rates Uzbekistan National Team's Chances Highly

Only a few days remain until the world's eyes turn to the green pitches of North America. The eagerly awaited next World Cup, from June 11 to July 19, will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico in a historic and unprecedented format. The capabilities and upcoming matches of the Uzbekistan national team, participating for the first time in its history in this prestigious tournament, are currently at the center of attention of many famous experts and foreign specialists.

In particular, Valeriy Nepomnyashiy, an experienced former coach well-known to Uzbek football fans, shared his analytical thoughts and opinions on our representatives' participation in the upcoming World Cup.

"Our representatives can present a gift to strong opponents"

Discussing the potential of our national team, the experienced specialist specially noted the strong will of our players and their ability to deliver unexpected surprises:

"In my opinion, it will be somewhat difficult for the Uzbekistan senior team to achieve very big and sensational results in this debut tournament. Nevertheless, they are capable of producing real surprises at the World Cup and putting any grand team in the group in a serious difficult situation. Honestly, I have some doubts about the team advancing to the next stage, because the competition is very strong. In my estimation, Portugal and Colombia will advance from this quartet to the next round," emphasized Valeriy Nepomnyashiy.

Historic Debut and Fierce Clashes in Group K

The significance of this historic event, eagerly awaited by our fans, is very high. Our representatives have taken their place in the World Cup, which brings together the strongest national teams on the planet, in Group K. The following skilled teams, where stars of world football play, will compete in our quartet:

Portugal — One of the most powerful and experienced giants of Europe;

Colombia — A fast and combative representative of South American football;

DR Congo — A physically strong team from the African continent capable of delivering unexpected surprises.

Our Group Opponents Significance for Our Representatives Portugal and Colombia A true school of skill against world football stars DR Congo The most important and intense match on the path to exiting the group

Regardless of any expert predictions, we believe that our national team will worthily defend the honor of our homeland in this grand tournament and gift millions of compatriots with unforgettable moments of joy!

Call to Fans: Let us all stand united in supporting our favorite footballers in their historic journey on the distant American continent. Forward, Uzbekistan!

Always follow the final preparation processes of our national team for the World Cup, the hottest reports from the USA and Mexico, and exclusive news from the world of football with us on the Zamin pages!