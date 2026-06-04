Dmitry Sychev Says Uzbekistan National Team Can Reach the Playoffs

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Dmitry Sychev Says Uzbekistan National Team Can Reach the Playoffs

Only a few days remain until the start of the prestigious FIFA World Cup, hosted on the green fields of North America. The prospects of the Uzbekistan national team, participating in this global sports festival for the first time in its history, are being widely discussed on the international stage. In particular, renowned Russian football expert Dmitry Sychev commented on our compatriots' prospects at the upcoming World Cup, expressing hopeful thoughts for Uzbek fans.

The experienced specialist highly rated our national team's potential and opportunities in the group stage, expressing confidence that the team will advance to the next round.

"Our representatives will fight until the end for a playoff spot"

In an exclusive interview with the popular publication Metaratings, Dmitry Sychev discussed the goals of the Uzbekistan national team and their position in the tournament schedule:

"In my opinion, any unexpected result can occur at the upcoming World Cup. Uzbek representatives will do their best to secure a playoff spot. They may not finish first in the group, but a fierce battle for second or third place is inevitable," emphasized the Russian expert.

Furthermore, according to the expert, the result of the match against the main and direct rival in our quartet will play the most crucial and decisive role in determining our national team's further fate in the tournament.

Historic Start Across the Ocean and Formidable Opponents

Recall that the long-awaited biggest celebration of the football world will take place in stadiums across the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The opening match of the tournament on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa will begin with an intense clash between the national teams.

At this historic tournament, our national team, defending the honor of our homeland, will face the following opponents in the group stage, who are no less skilled:

  • DR Congo — a team distinguished by physical strength and unpredictable actions;

  • Colombia — a technically strong and fast representative of South America;

  • Portugal — Europe's most dangerous giant, bringing together stars of world football.

Our National Team's Group Opponents

Significance of the Matches

DR Congo

The most important and decisive clash on the road to the playoffs

Colombia and Portugal

An opportunity to demonstrate world-class skill

It is natural that such positive predictions from international experts will give our players additional strength and confidence. Behind the responsibility of the World Cup lie the dreams and prayers of the entire Uzbek people!

We wish you good luck: May great victories accompany our footballers who are ready to raise our country's flag high across the ocean. We believe in you and will support you until the end!

Always follow the hottest news from our national team's historic matches, exclusive photo reports from the stadiums, and daily World Cup analyses with us on the Zamin pages!

Dmitry SychyovUzbekistanUSACanadaMexico
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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