How did Man City react to rumors of Haaland's move to Real Madrid?

·85·Sport
How did Man City react to rumors of Haaland's move to Real Madrid?

Transfer rumors and scandals never cease in the world of football. The intrigue intensifies especially when it concerns Erling Haaland, one of the planet's most powerful and prolific strikers. Recently, various reports have emerged suggesting that the Norwegian top scorer could move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. However, Manchester City's leadership remains completely calm and composed regarding such speculation.

Fabrizio Romano, the most reliable insider and renowned journalist in world football, stated on his official page on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that the English giant does not expect its star to leave the team in the near future.

The Citizens trust in Haaland's loyalty

According to internal sources, Manchester City officials express full and firm confidence that Erling Haaland will remain in Manchester. The club's leadership and those close to the player have not received any negative signals or warnings indicating a desire to leave.

Furthermore, Haaland remains the central figure of the club's long-term and ambitious project. It is noted that the team's future plans, even with Enzo Maresca appointed as head coach, will continue to be built around the Norwegian goal machine, and this position remains unchanged.

Elections in Madrid and false promises

So, where did these rumors come from? The fact is that Enrique Riquelme, a candidate for the presidency of Real Madrid, made grand promises ahead of the upcoming elections:

Election promise: Enrique Riquelme promised to bring Erling Haaland to the Santiago Bernabéu as a real gift to Madrid fans if he won the election for the presidency of the Royal Club on June 7. However, City views these promises merely as a political maneuver.

Erling Haaland's phenomenal movements on the pitch and terrifying efficiency clearly prove why he is the world's most valuable asset. His productivity statistics from the past season are as follows:

Participation in competitions

Results (Goals + Assists)

Total number of matches

52 games

Goals scored against opponents

38 goals

Assists provided to teammates

9 goal assists

Guarantee of peace for fans

Die-hard Manchester City fans need not worry — Erling is completely satisfied with the atmosphere in Manchester and the system created by Pep Guardiola. His goal-scoring run on English soil appears set to continue for a long time.

Always follow the hottest transfer news in European football, the latest insiders from the Premier League and La Liga, and the best exclusive reports on the lives of your favorite players with us on Zamin!

Erling HaalandReal MadridManchester CityFabrizio RomanoEnrique Riquelme
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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