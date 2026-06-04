FIFA Bans Bringing Water Bottles into World Cup Matches

As the start of the football World Cup hosted by North American pitches approaches, organizers are announcing important decisions regarding safety and regulations. The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has introduced an unexpected new restriction for fans attending the upcoming World Cup matches. According to the official statement, bringing any type of water container into the stadium area is now strictly prohibited.

As is known, this year's from June 11 to July 19 weather temperatures are forecast to be extremely high during matches held at stadiums in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

How did FIFA explain this ban?

The international football organization stated that this restriction was adopted primarily from the perspective of human health and safety. The federation's statement says this measure was introduced "to prevent unexpected hazards and injuries of various levels for players on the field and spectators in the stands."

At the same time, the following amenities are promised to be created in stadiums so that fans do not suffer in the hot weather:

Water sales inside the stadium will be continuously organized before matches and during the game;

Special cooling stations and powerful fans will operate to cool down fans' bodies;

Mist spray (microclimate) zones will be set up around stadium fountains.

Sharp protests and concerns from fans

However, this news was met with great dissatisfaction by football fans, especially tourists traveling from long distances. In particular, representatives of the England national team fans' association described FIFA's decision as "a very strange and belated measure."

Fans' opinion: Fans emphasize that previously, FIFA leadership had promised that there would be no obstacles to carrying personal water bottles at the 2026 World Cup matches. Furthermore, according to opinions widely discussed on social media, this new rule will lead to a monopoly inside the stadium and cause excessive expenses and additional costs for spectators buying water.

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