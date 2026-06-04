Liverpool Intensify Pursuit of German Football Star Kenneth Eichhorn

Liverpool have intensified negotiations for the transfer of Hertha BSC midfielder Kenneth Eichhorn. Reports suggest the Merseysiders are trying to outpace rivals to sign the 16-year-old talent. According to Florian Plettenberg, a new round of talks between the parties has taken place in recent days. This is reported by Goal.com report .

Kenneth Eichhorn is currently considered one of Germany's most promising young footballers. Liverpool view him as a key part of a long-term project. Premier League clubs are reportedly ready to spend around €20 million on this transfer, indicating a significant increase in the player's market value.

Bundesliga giants such as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund had also expressed interest in the player, but they are close to dropping out of the race due to high financial demands. Specifically, Bayern were unwilling to pay the large signing bonus and overall package requested for the 16-year-old. This situation gives an advantage to English clubs with greater financial resources.

Under Brexit rules, Eichhorn cannot participate in official matches in England until he turns 18 in July 2027. Therefore, Liverpool are considering buying him and loaning him to Bayer Leverkusen to continue his development. Manchester City are reportedly planning a similar strategy, further heating up competition in the transfer market.