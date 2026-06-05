Chelsea aims to sign three top strikers in the summer transfer window...

As the season ends in European football and the summer transfer window approaches, strengthening squads has become the main topic among top clubs. Specifically, England's Chelsea club aims to completely renew its attacking line and increase competition up front before the upcoming season. With the likelihood of London's talented forward Joao Pedro moving to Spain's Barcelona increasing daily, the issue of buying a new striker is currently very urgent for the 'Blues'.

According to the latest insider reports from British media, Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has already formed his shortlist and identified three star candidates who could be invited to the team in the summer.

Three main contenders on Xabi Alonso's shortlist

The prospects of the strikers targeted by the London club and the specific circumstances that may arise in their transfers have unique features:

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray): The skilled Nigerian forward stands out for his high productivity wherever he plays. However, the Turkish club is expected to demand at least 100 million euros in release clause fees. Additionally, Osimhen's high salary demands may pose some financial difficulties for the Londoners.

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid): The Argentine world champion is seen as the most ideal and suitable option for Xabi Alonso's tactical scheme. However, completing this transfer is quite complex. The reason is that Alvarez himself has stated he will only leave Madrid if he receives an official offer from one club — Barcelona.

Igor Thiago (Brentford): The Brazilian forward made a real splash in the current Premier League season, managing to score exactly 22 goals against opponents. Thanks to his brilliant performances for the club, he secured a place in the final squad of the Brazil national team for the 2026 World Cup. Interestingly, it was precisely because of him that Joao Pedro was left out of the World Cup squad. Although Thiago signed a long-term contract with Brentford in February 2026, valid until 2031, it is said that this will not prevent him from moving to a top club in the summer.

Current status and transfer value of candidates

Player Current club Key season result / Transfer hurdle Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 100 million euro release clause and high salary demands Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid Wants to move only to Barcelona Igor Thiago Brentford Scored 22 goals in the Premier League and included in the 2026 World Cup squad

Transfer analysis: Chelsea management plans to direct the funds from Joao Pedro's transfer specifically towards buying a new striker. Which of the three Xabi Alonso will choose and how the Londoners' moves in the summer transfer market will end will become clear in the coming weeks.

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