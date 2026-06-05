Omar Berrada Reveals Manchester United's Primary Goal

·261·Sport
Omar Berrada Reveals Manchester United's Primary Goal

Manchester United, the club with the largest millionaire fan base in English football, is making bold plans for the future. CEO Omar Berrada expressed firm confidence that the "Red Devils" will soon become the most powerful team in Albion again and return to the top of the Premier League (EPL).

In an exclusive interview on the popular "Inside Man Utd" program, Berrada discussed the team's internal atmosphere, growth rates, and championship ambitions in the coming years.

"Our goal is to reclaim the EPL throne in the coming years"

According to the club's CEO, the Manchester side is fully prepared for the title race, and this long-awaited event will certainly happen in the near future. He assessed the team's current state as follows:

"We will give our all to win the EPL title as early as next season. If we fail to achieve that then, we will definitely reach our goal the following year. In my opinion, our team is currently in very good and stable shape. Over the past season, our players demonstrated significant positive growth and major achievements on the pitch. We will continue to develop consistently in this right direction."

Omar Berrada added that not only on-field results matter, but comprehensive improvement of the club's overall infrastructure is a priority. Investment flows will be directed not only to transfers but also to other areas.

Strategic Off-Pitch Objectives

The team's leadership aims to take the Manchester United brand to a new financial and commercial level. The table below reflects the club's key off-pitch priorities:

Strategic Direction

Key Expected Result

Financial Policy

Ensuring the club's economic stability and strength

Commercial Innovations

Implementing new modern projects, increasing revenue

Infrastructure

Active investment in all areas of club operations

Indicators Are Rising

Recall that the 2025/2026 season was quite successful for Manchester United. After intense and fierce battles, the "Red Devils" secured an honorable third place in the EPL standings, clinching a UEFA Champions League spot. This result indicates that the club is on the right path and the foundation for the championship is being strengthened.

Editorial Comment: Omar Berrada's firm statements are raising great hope among fans. Finishing third in the EPL was just the beginning. If the team's financial power combines with their on-field passion, major victories will undoubtedly return to Old Trafford in the coming years.

Always follow the best news in European football, daily Premier League updates, and the most reliable information about your favorite club with us on Zamin pages!

Omar BerradaManchester UnitedEnglish Premier LeagueFoggy AlbionInside Man Utd
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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