Graham Potter Defends Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak from Criticism

Sweden national team head coach Graham Potter responded to criticism surrounding his star strikers Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak. The expert emphasized that although both players are evaluated differently in England, they remain top-tier talents. Potter stated that the strikers' contributions to the team do not match the external assessments. According to Goal.com reports .

Graham Potter particularly praised Viktor Gyokeres' performance. The Arsenal striker played a key role in Sweden securing a World Cup qualification spot. In the playoff matches against Poland during the qualifiers, he scored four goals, ensuring his team's success. Despite winning the English Premier League with Arsenal and reaching the Champions League final, Gyokeres continues to face criticism from some experts.

"He scored four goals in two matches and took us to the World Cup; his impact is remarkable. From Arsenal's perspective, he did his job, scored goals, and won trophies with his team. Despite all his hard work, he is still being criticized. This is part of the world we live in, but his character and work ethic on the pitch are commendable," said Potter.

The coach also defended Alexander Isak, who is having a difficult season at Liverpool. The striker, signed for £125 million, has been affected by injuries and the pressure of high expectations. Potter emphasized that the player's quality has not diminished, but he is simply in the process of adapting to a new team environment.

"Sometimes we think everything will improve automatically when a new player arrives. We have seen what Alex is capable of at Newcastle. It is not about the player's skill, but about finding his place in the Liverpool system. His quality is there; he just needs to establish the right connection with the team," the coach added.