Robbie Fowler: Harry Kane Is a Top Contender for the Ballon d'Or

·93·Sport
Robbie Fowler: Harry Kane Is a Top Contender for the Ballon d'Or

Former England striker Robbie Fowler shared his thoughts on Harry Kane. He emphasized that the Bayern Munich forward does not need to win the World Cup to claim the 2026 Ballon d'Or. According to Fowler, the player's incredible statistics at both club and international level have already placed him among the world's best. As reported by Goal.com reports .

Harry Kane made 51 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich last season, scoring 61 goals. He also won the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal with the Munich club. His goal tally for the England national team has reached 78. Kane aims to join the legends who have surpassed the 100-goal mark, such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"When it comes to the Ballon d'Or, Harry Kane must certainly be mentioned. He moved to Germany and performed even better than many expected. I believe a World Cup victory will not affect the final decision, as he has already proven his class," Fowler stated.

Currently, Harry Kane continues to break records, having earned 125 caps for the England national team. In upcoming major tournaments, he is considered a primary contender not only for team trophies but also for individual awards, particularly the next Golden Boot. His consistent performances place him among the strongest candidates alongside stars like Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé.

Harry KaneBayern MunichBallon d'OrEnglandFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lamine Yamal Named La Liga Player of the SeasonLamine Yamal Named La Liga Player of the SeasonToday, 08:15Bayern Munich Revisits Tomas Araujo Option to Strengthen DefenseBayern Munich Revisits Tomas Araujo Option to Strengthen DefenseToday, 08:15Historic Jersey of the Football King Put Up for Auction at Record PriceHistoric Jersey of the Football King Put Up for Auction at Record PriceToday, 08:08Jurgen Klopp's Agent Responds to Real Madrid RumorsJurgen Klopp's Agent Responds to Real Madrid RumorsToday, 07:54New Era at Tottenham: Daniel Levy Sells 25% Stake in ClubNew Era at Tottenham: Daniel Levy Sells 25% Stake in ClubToday, 07:36Scaloni Issues Statement on Messi's Health and RecoveryScaloni Issues Statement on Messi's Health and RecoveryToday, 07:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed