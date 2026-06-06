Robbie Fowler: Harry Kane Is a Top Contender for the Ballon d'Or

Former England striker Robbie Fowler shared his thoughts on Harry Kane. He emphasized that the Bayern Munich forward does not need to win the World Cup to claim the 2026 Ballon d'Or. According to Fowler, the player's incredible statistics at both club and international level have already placed him among the world's best. As reported by Goal.com reports .

Harry Kane made 51 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich last season, scoring 61 goals. He also won the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal with the Munich club. His goal tally for the England national team has reached 78. Kane aims to join the legends who have surpassed the 100-goal mark, such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"When it comes to the Ballon d'Or, Harry Kane must certainly be mentioned. He moved to Germany and performed even better than many expected. I believe a World Cup victory will not affect the final decision, as he has already proven his class," Fowler stated.

Currently, Harry Kane continues to break records, having earned 125 caps for the England national team. In upcoming major tournaments, he is considered a primary contender not only for team trophies but also for individual awards, particularly the next Golden Boot. His consistent performances place him among the strongest candidates alongside stars like Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé.