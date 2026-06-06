World Cup Participants Test Strength in Friendlies

·47·Sport
World Cup Participants Test Strength in Friendlies

Under the international calendar provided by FIFA, the next round of intense and fierce matches took place on pitches around the world. The national teams of Saudi Arabia, Paraguay, Canada, and Haiti, who are seriously and thoroughly preparing for the upcoming World Cup, took to the field in their next test matches.

These friendly matches delivered a series of beautiful goals, high-scoring victories, and unexpected resilient comebacks to millions of football fans.

Major Successes for Asian and South American Giants

On this day of friendly matches, the national teams of Saudi Arabia and Paraguay delighted their fans with attractive and productive football. The Saudis, playing on the same continent as our representatives, hosted the North American team Puerto Rico and scored three unanswered goals against their opponents.

Paraguay, a skilled representative of South America, put on a real "dance" at home against Nicaragua, securing a convincing 4:0 victory.

Below you can find the full match reports and goalscorers of these international friendly matches:

Match Participants

Final Score

Goalscorers and Minutes

Saudi Arabia — Puerto Rico

3:0

Mandash (45+1), Al-Hamdan (51), Al-Dawsari (88).

Paraguay — Nicaragua

4:0

Kaku (17), Almirón (42), Galarza (62), Maydana (67).

Canada — Ireland

1:1

O'Brien (23 own goal) — Ogbene (60).

Haiti — Peru

1:2

Isidor (16) — Garcés (81), Vélez (84).

Uncompromising Battles for North American and Overseas Teams

The remaining matches of the day featured quite intense and uncompromising struggles. The Canadian national team, known for its rock-solid defense, hosted European representative Ireland at home. Although an own goal by an Irish defender early in the match gave Canadians the advantage, the guests managed to restore balance in the second half, and the match ended in a hard-fought 1:1 draw.

Additionally, the Haiti national team tested their strength against Peru on US soil. The Haitians opened the scoring and took the lead as early as the 16th minute. However, the Peruvians showed true resilience at the end of the match, scoring two goals within three minutes to turn the game around and secure a 2:1 victory.

Expert Commentary: Such friendly matches held before the World Cup are the perfect opportunity for coaching staffs to correct tactical shortcomings. The productivity of the attacking lines of Saudi Arabia and Paraguay indicates that they are approaching the World Cup matches in good sporting form. Haiti, meanwhile, realized in this game how costly losing concentration in the final minutes can be.

Always follow the latest hot news in world football, details of national teams' preparations for the World Cup, and exclusive sports analysis with us on the Zamin pages!

FIFA World CupSaudi ArabiaParaguayCanadaHaiti
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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