England National Team Defeats New Zealand in Friendly Match

·44·Sport
England National Team Defeats New Zealand in Friendly Match

As the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, top national teams are entering the intense phase of their preparations. In the next serious friendly match, the England national team, the birthplace of football, hosted the New Zealand national team, representing the Oceania region, at home.

Although the match was a friendly, it featured genuine tactical battles and intensity. Under the management of Thomas Tuchel, the English side secured a narrow but confident 1-0 victory in front of their home fans.

Captain's Word and Decisive Strike in the First Half

The English players tried to seize the initiative from the opening minutes, but breaking through the visitors' compact defense was not easy. The only decisive event of the match occurred at the end of the first half:

  • Goal by Harry Kane: In the 45+2nd minute of added time at the end of the first half, the team's top scorer and captain Harry Kane found the back of the net with precision.

  • Changes in the Second Half: After the break, Thomas Tuchel almost completely refreshed the lineup to test new tactical schemes. Although chances arose for both sides in the second half, no further goals were scored.

General Details of the Friendly Match (Scoreboard)

You can see the details of the England national team's squad rotation and the match result in the integrated table below:

Match Status and Result

Goal Scored and Minute

Starting Lineups and Substitutions (England)

Friendly Match



England — New Zealand


( 1 : 0 )

Harry Kane (45+2')

Goalkeeper: Pickford (Trafford, 46).


Defense: Stones (Benn, 46), Spence (Livramento, 46), Quansah (James, 46), Guehi (Konsa, 46).


Midfield: Mainoo (O'Reilly, 46), Rogers (Anderson, 46), Henderson (Bellingham, 46).


Attack: Watkins (Ngumoha, 46), Rashford (Gordon, 46), Kane (Toney, 46).

Pitch Analysis: For Thomas Tuchel, this match was a perfect opportunity to test the squad's depth rather than just focusing on the result. The English manager fielded a nearly different lineup in the second half, assessing the synergy between young talents and experienced stars (such as Jude Bellingham). Harry Kane's goal demonstrated that the team's attacking leader is still in excellent form. This victory over a disciplined defensive side like New Zealand gives the 'Three Lions' a positive mood ahead of the upcoming World Cup. We expect nothing but high results from the English at this year's World Cup!

Stay with us on Zamin to follow the latest results of top teams preparing for the World Cup, the World Cup 2026 diary, and exclusive reports on world football!

EnglandNew ZealandThomas TuchelHarry KaneFIFA World Cup 2026
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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