Germany national team defeats USA in friendly match

Ahead of the upcoming World Cup (WC 2026) across the ocean, national teams continue to hold friendly matches to test their squads and raise combat readiness. One such major and exciting clash took place in Chicago, USA. There, one of the World Cup hosts, the USA national team, hosted a powerful European representative, the Germany national team.

The friendly match, played in a stadium packed with fans, was extremely intense, fast-paced, and full of sharp struggles. As a result, the German machine demonstrated its class and skill, leaving the hosts defeated with a 2-1 scoreline.

Fast start and Robinson's super goal

The match started at a very high tempo right from the referee's opening whistle. Before the fans had even settled into their seats, in the 2nd minute of the match, Germany's skillful forward Kai Havertz punished a mistake in the USA defense and managed to open the scoring.

Unfazed by such a quick goal, the USA representatives gradually took the initiative into their own hands and restored balance by the 37th minute. The team's defender Antony Robinson sent an unbelievably beautiful and powerful shot into the German goal, becoming the author of a super goal and forcing the stadium to roar.

However, in the second half, Germany still had the final say. In the 57th minute, speedy winger Leroy Sané left the opposing goalkeeper helpless and scored the winning goal for Die Mannschaft. Although both coaches made extensive rotations at the end of the game, the score did not change again.

General details of the friendly match (Scoreboard)

You can see the final result of the match between the Germany and USA national teams and the lineups that played on the field in detail through the special table below:

Match status and result Goals scored and minutes Lineups and substitutions Friendly match



USA — Germany

( 1 : 2 ) A. Robinson (37')



K. Havertz (2')

L. Sané (57') USA: Frye, Freeman, Ream, Dest (Vea, 72), A. Robinson, M. Robinson, McKennie, Adams (Roldan, 72), Tillman, Pulisic, Balogun.



Germany: Baumann, Kimmich (Anton, 62), Tah, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini (Raum, 61), Nmecha (Goretzka, 80), Pavlovich (Stiller, 80), Musiala (Amiri, 80), Wirtz (Beier, 80), Sané, Havertz (Undav, 61).

Pitch report: This match in Chicago served as very significant and useful preparation for both teams ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The Germany national team showed that it remains dangerous in attack thanks to performers like Havertz, Sané, Musiala, and Wirtz, while the USA team proved its strength at home and its ability to surprise any giant through Robinson's super goal. Both sides gained a good opportunity to work on their mistakes before the World Cup starts. We wish victory to both national teams in the upcoming tournament!

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