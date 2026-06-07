Germany national team defeats USA in friendly match

·3·Sport
Germany national team defeats USA in friendly match

Ahead of the upcoming World Cup (WC 2026) across the ocean, national teams continue to hold friendly matches to test their squads and raise combat readiness. One such major and exciting clash took place in Chicago, USA. There, one of the World Cup hosts, the USA national team, hosted a powerful European representative, the Germany national team.

The friendly match, played in a stadium packed with fans, was extremely intense, fast-paced, and full of sharp struggles. As a result, the German machine demonstrated its class and skill, leaving the hosts defeated with a 2-1 scoreline.

Fast start and Robinson's super goal

The match started at a very high tempo right from the referee's opening whistle. Before the fans had even settled into their seats, in the 2nd minute of the match, Germany's skillful forward Kai Havertz punished a mistake in the USA defense and managed to open the scoring.

Unfazed by such a quick goal, the USA representatives gradually took the initiative into their own hands and restored balance by the 37th minute. The team's defender Antony Robinson sent an unbelievably beautiful and powerful shot into the German goal, becoming the author of a super goal and forcing the stadium to roar.

However, in the second half, Germany still had the final say. In the 57th minute, speedy winger Leroy Sané left the opposing goalkeeper helpless and scored the winning goal for Die Mannschaft. Although both coaches made extensive rotations at the end of the game, the score did not change again.

General details of the friendly match (Scoreboard)

You can see the final result of the match between the Germany and USA national teams and the lineups that played on the field in detail through the special table below:

Match status and result

Goals scored and minutes

Lineups and substitutions

Friendly match



USA — Germany


( 1 : 2 )

A. Robinson (37')



K. Havertz (2')


L. Sané (57')

USA: Frye, Freeman, Ream, Dest (Vea, 72), A. Robinson, M. Robinson, McKennie, Adams (Roldan, 72), Tillman, Pulisic, Balogun.



Germany: Baumann, Kimmich (Anton, 62), Tah, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini (Raum, 61), Nmecha (Goretzka, 80), Pavlovich (Stiller, 80), Musiala (Amiri, 80), Wirtz (Beier, 80), Sané, Havertz (Undav, 61).

Pitch report: This match in Chicago served as very significant and useful preparation for both teams ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The Germany national team showed that it remains dangerous in attack thanks to performers like Havertz, Sané, Musiala, and Wirtz, while the USA team proved its strength at home and its ability to surprise any giant through Robinson's super goal. Both sides gained a good opportunity to work on their mistakes before the World Cup starts. We wish victory to both national teams in the upcoming tournament!

Always follow the latest results of national teams preparing for the World Cup, the World Cup 2026 diary, and the most exclusive news about world football with us on the Zamin pages!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

England National Team Defeats New Zealand in Friendly MatchEngland National Team Defeats New Zealand in Friendly MatchToday, 03:04Portugal National Team Defeats Chile in Friendly MatchPortugal National Team Defeats Chile in Friendly MatchToday, 02:57England Defeats New Zealand: Harry Kane Scores AgainEngland Defeats New Zealand: Harry Kane Scores AgainToday, 22:14Capello Reveals Who Will Be the New Head Coach of the Italy National TeamCapello Reveals Who Will Be the New Head Coach of the Italy National TeamYesterday, 18:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed