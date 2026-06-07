Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, expected to kick off on North American pitches, exciting and heartwarming events are unfolding in national team camps. One such inspiring incident involved Colombia's star captain James Rodriguez and Antonella, the daughter of President Gustavo Petro.

Reportedly, an official send-off ceremony was held at the capital's airport before the Colombian national team departed for the World Cup. During the event, the head of state's daughter, Antonella, approached her favorite player, James Rodriguez, asking for a photo as a memento. However, the skilled midfielder, amidst the noise and crowd, failed to notice the request and inadvertently ignored it.

Sincere Fandom and a Gracious Response from the Star

Following this awkward situation, Antonella issued a statement to the media and on social networks, magnanimously emphasizing that she was not offended at all and that Rodriguez remained her favorite player. Upon learning of these words, James Rodriguez displayed characteristic nobility and sent a sincere message to the girl via his official social media page:

"Antonella, please forgive me. We will definitely take a great photo together! Additionally, I have a special gift for you—my personal commemorative jersey. Just let me know where and to which address to send it, and I will ensure it reaches you. Only next time, speak up a bit louder when you see me. Sending you a heartfelt hug!"

Serious Tests Await Colombia at the 2026 World Cup

After this pleasant and uplifting incident at the airport, the Colombian national team has focused entirely on the upcoming World Cup matches. The integrated table below shows the opponents of the South American representatives in the group stage:

Tournament Stage Group Featuring Colombia Opposing National Teams 2026 World Cup Group Stage Quartet Composition Portugal

DR Congo

Uzbekistan

The fact that Colombians will face our compatriots, the Uzbekistan national team, in this group undoubtedly makes the matches in this quartet even more exciting and eagerly anticipated for us, Uzbek fans.

Zamin Commentary: James Rodriguez's behavior clearly proved that he is not only a great magician on the pitch but also a highly cultured and humble person in life. The sincere emotion of the president's daughter, typical of ordinary fans, and James's graceful response created a wonderful, warm atmosphere around the Colombian national team. For us, the most exciting aspect is that our national team will play against such a star-studded Colombia in the 2026 World Cup group stage. We wish Fabio Cannavaro's pupils huge victories in the upcoming historic World Cup matches!

Follow the hottest diary of the World Cup, exclusive reports from the camps of the Colombia and Uzbekistan national teams, and interesting events from the lives of football stars always with us on Zamin pages!