Only a few days remain until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the biggest and most anticipated football festival in the world. This intense tournament on overseas pitches is in the spotlight not only for ordinary fans but also for renowned football experts and former stars. In particular, famous Russian former footballer Dmitry Kuznetsov revealed which teams he will watch with special excitement and who he will support in the upcoming global tournament.

According to an interview given by the experienced former player to the popular Match TV channel, he will sincerely support two national teams during the upcoming World Cup: the European giant Spain and the Uzbekistan national team, which has reached this high peak for the first time in its history.

"There are footballers in the Uzbekistan squad who are very familiar to us"

The Russian expert explained his choice not just as simple fandom, but with great interest and professional observation. In particular, the historic debut of our compatriots did not leave him indifferent:

"In the upcoming tournament, I am primarily interested in the playing style of these teams and the individual skills and performance of the players on the field. I wish the Uzbekistan national team luck in the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches and will support them. Because this squad features skilled footballers who are very familiar to us and have demonstrated their prowess in the Russian Premier League and other prestigious championships."

Start and Final Dates of the Historic World Cup

This year's World Cup stands out for its expanded format and the participation of 48 teams for the first time in history. The most important dates and details are reflected in the special integrated table below:

Key Stages of the Tournament Date and Time Venue and Teams Opening Match (Start) June 11, 2026 Mexico vs South Africa Decisive Final Match July 19, 2026 New York (USA)

Background: The recognition by famous Russian former footballer Dmitry Kuznetsov and his support for the Uzbekistan national team indicates the high level of international interest in our country's football. Indeed, our squad currently includes stars who are making their mark not only in Asia but also in the world's top leagues. The World Cup starting in Mexico on June 11 and ending in New York on July 19 means we will witness a true football marathon over this month. Along with the entire Uzbek people, foreign experts are looking at Fabio Cannavaro's pupils with great hope and confidence. We wish our guys huge victories in this historic tournament!

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