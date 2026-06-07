Kylian Mbappe and the World Cup: A Redemption Tournament for the Real Madrid Star

Although only a few days remain until the start of the 2026 World Cup, the hype surrounding Kylian Mbappe is lower than expected. This can be attributed to the striker's unsuccessful season with Real Madrid. For the player, whose relationship with the Bernabeu fans has deteriorated, the tournament in North America is a great opportunity to rediscover himself and escape the pressure at the club. According to Goal.com report .

Although Mbappe showed productivity in the completed season, he failed to win any major trophies. Amidst internal conflicts at the Madrid club and misunderstandings with the management, he fell out of favor with the fans. Now, the 27-year-old striker is focusing all his attention on the France national team, aiming to avenge the defeat in the 2022 final and reclaim the world title.

Looking at the statistics, Mbappe scored 25 goals in La Liga and 17 in the Champions League and Copa del Rey, reaching a total of 40 goals. However, the second half of the season was much harder for him. Starting in February, due to injuries and strained relations with interim head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, he managed to score only 4 times.

This was the second consecutive trophyless season for Real Madrid. Mbappe, who joined as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, has still not fully found his place in Madrid. Nevertheless, the World Cup is his favorite stage, and he is ready to make history once again in North America.