New Wave: Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland and 2026 World Cup Debutants

·48·Sport
New Wave: Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland and 2026 World Cup Debutants

Less than a week remains until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, this tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time, creating an opportunity for many star footballers to make their debut on the global stage. Some players were previously absent from this prestigious competition due to their youth, while others missed out because their national teams failed to qualify. Goal.com reports .

The Norway national team has qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1998, and many view them as the competition's "dark horse." Alongside stars like Martin Odegaard, Antonio Nusa, and Alexander Sorloth, the main focus is on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. His record for the national team is impressive: 55 goals in 49 matches. This summer marks not only Erling Haaland's first World Cup but also his first major international tournament.

Norway will face Iraq, Senegal, and France in the group stage. Opposing defenders are already worried about Erling Haaland's rapid attacks. Can the striker, who is breaking records at Manchester City, show the same productivity in his debut championship? Most have no doubts.

Spain's new hope, Lamine Yamal, is also in the spotlight. Since making his debut for Barcelona at the age of 15, he has amazed the world with his magical moves. Lamine Yamal became a true leader at Euro 2024 and contributed significantly to Spain's title win. Now he is ready to conquer the World Cup.

If Lamine Yamal delivers a performance in the US as brilliant as in Europe, he could become a leading candidate for the title of the world's best footballer. Besides these two stars, more than ten world-class players are eagerly awaiting their first World Cup appearance.

FIFA World CupErling HaalandLamine YamalNorwaySpain
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Chelsea Submit Record Bid for Swedish Young StarChelsea Submit Record Bid for Swedish Young StarToday, 08:38Arsenal Considering Morgan Gibbs-White to Strengthen AttackArsenal Considering Morgan Gibbs-White to Strengthen AttackToday, 08:34Michael Olise Could Continue His Career at Real MadridMichael Olise Could Continue His Career at Real MadridToday, 08:23Premier League Giant Could Snatch Bayern Munich's Target DefenderPremier League Giant Could Snatch Bayern Munich's Target DefenderToday, 08:18Savio Could Continue His Career at Tottenham HotspurSavio Could Continue His Career at Tottenham HotspurToday, 08:16Enzo Fernández Wants to Continue Career at Real MadridEnzo Fernández Wants to Continue Career at Real MadridToday, 08:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)