New Wave: Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland and 2026 World Cup Debutants

Less than a week remains until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, this tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time, creating an opportunity for many star footballers to make their debut on the global stage. Some players were previously absent from this prestigious competition due to their youth, while others missed out because their national teams failed to qualify. Goal.com reports .

The Norway national team has qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1998, and many view them as the competition's "dark horse." Alongside stars like Martin Odegaard, Antonio Nusa, and Alexander Sorloth, the main focus is on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. His record for the national team is impressive: 55 goals in 49 matches. This summer marks not only Erling Haaland's first World Cup but also his first major international tournament.

Norway will face Iraq, Senegal, and France in the group stage. Opposing defenders are already worried about Erling Haaland's rapid attacks. Can the striker, who is breaking records at Manchester City, show the same productivity in his debut championship? Most have no doubts.

Spain's new hope, Lamine Yamal, is also in the spotlight. Since making his debut for Barcelona at the age of 15, he has amazed the world with his magical moves. Lamine Yamal became a true leader at Euro 2024 and contributed significantly to Spain's title win. Now he is ready to conquer the World Cup.

If Lamine Yamal delivers a performance in the US as brilliant as in Europe, he could become a leading candidate for the title of the world's best footballer. Besides these two stars, more than ten world-class players are eagerly awaiting their first World Cup appearance.