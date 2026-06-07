The entire Uzbek people and local football fans have waited years with anticipation for the greatest event in the history of millions of matches — only a few days remain until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Uzbekistan national team, which will defend the honor of our homeland on green fields across the ocean, is currently undergoing the final decisive stage of preparation.

Ahead of the historic debut, the national team's famous Italian head coach and World Champion Fabio Cannavaro gave a comprehensive and sincere interview to the press service of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA). In it, the experienced specialist detailed the team's internal philosophy, expected goals for the upcoming tournament, and the long-term strategic plans for the future of Uzbek football.

Harmony of Youthful Zeal and Experience: The Right Balance

The Italian head coach particularly emphasized in his speech that he is shaping the current squad not just for a one-off tournament, but as a foundation for the future. In his opinion, the key to success lies in the mutual harmony of youth and experience:

“We are currently building not only for today but also a solid foundation for the national team's tomorrow. Therefore, there must be a very clear, correct balance in our squad between young, talented guys and experienced footballers who have seen it all. Representatives of the old guard must share their vast international experience with the youth. For the younger generation, entering an environment with such skilled stars is crucial, as it greatly helps their rapid professional growth and adaptation to the team.”

2026 FIFA World Cup — A School of Development and the Next Main Goal

Fabio Cannavaro systematically explained his realistic view of the World Cup and how significant this tournament is for Uzbek football. The coach's strategic plan can be clearly understood through the following integrated table:

Competition and Processes Tasks Set by Cannavaro Expected Results and Prospects 2026 FIFA World Cup Tournament First and foremost, for us it is a major opportunity to learn, gain experience, and reach a new level. If we achieve good results in matches against strong opponents, we will be very happy. Possibility of Failure If results do not meet expectations, this will not cause despondency — we will continue our large-scale project. We will work on mistakes made and further strengthen the squad. September Plan Recruitment of entirely new forces, talented new footballers, will begin. Serious preparation for the Asian Cup will commence.

Concluding his words, the team's head coach once again reminded everyone of the importance of the continental championship: “For us, the most important and main goal after the World Cup is the Asian Cup. We will continue to work systematically to conquer this peak”.

Zamin Commentary: Fabio Cannavaro's reflections indicate a well-thought-out strategy with a long-term vision. The legend of world football shows that he has come to the Uzbekistan national team not just for temporary results, but to completely reform the system and ensure stability. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be a field of historical experience for us; a positive result will be a great gift, while failure will serve as a major lesson. Most importantly, our guys under Cannavaro's leadership are already laying the foundation to become top favorites in major tournaments like the Asian Cup. We sincerely wish our national team victory in the upcoming World Cup and subsequent tournaments!

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