Rejection for Tottenham: Brighton Demands £50m for Defender

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Rejection for Tottenham: Brighton Demands £50m for Defender

London club Tottenham Hotspur has received a rejection regarding Jan Paul van Hecke, one of their primary targets in the summer transfer window. Brighton rejected the second official offer for the Dutch defender. The North Londoners are trying to strengthen a defense line that faced problems last season, but the "Seagulls" are holding a firm position in negotiations. According to Goal.com reports .

Brighton CEO Paul Barber confirmed the interest from Tottenham and the rejected offers. According to him, the club does not want to let go of its best players for a low price. The 25-year-old Jan Paul van Hecke has proven himself in the Premier League and has become one of the team's key figures.

Although the player's current contract has one year left, Brighton does not want to sell him for less than £50 million. Paul Barber emphasized in an interview with talkSPORT: "We rejected two offers from Tottenham in the last week. Our goal is to keep a strong squad at Fabian Hürzeler's disposal and compete respectably in European competitions."

Jan Paul van Hecke was bought from NAC Breda for just £2 million in 2020. Currently, not only Tottenham, but also clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle are showing interest. Brighton's management plans to fight for top positions in the table while maintaining a balance between young talents and experienced players.

Tottenham HotspurBrightonPremier LeagueTransfersJan Paul van Hecke
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