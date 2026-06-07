Pep Guardiola Speaks About His Dream of Playing Golf with Michael Jordan...

One of the strongest and tactically perfect specialists in the history of world football, former "Manchester City" manager Josep Guardiola is known not only for his tactics on the pitch but also for his great interest in other sports, particularly golf, in his spare time. The experienced Spanish coach recently gave a candid interview about his dreams on the green and which legends of the sports world he would like to compete against. His respect for famous athletes and the world of golf was unexpected and interesting news for many fans.

Details about Guardiola's goals and the sports stars who inspire him can be outlined as follows.

GUARDIOLA'S DREAMS ON THE GOLF COURSE

Pep wants to breathe the same air as people who are true legends to him and have left an indelible mark on the sports world. You can familiarize yourself with the coach's heartfelt goals through the following specially integrated table:

Athletes who are sources of inspiration Sport and achievements Guardiola's opinion and desire regarding them Seve Ballesteros Famous Spanish golf legend (died in 2011). His unique personality and distinctive playing style have greatly inspired Pep throughout his life. Michael Jordan Legendary American basketball star, symbol of world sport. Having heard that Jordan plays golf at a very high level and with great skill, he wants to compete with him. Nelly Korda Former world number one American tennis player. Pep constantly monitors her huge successes in sport and would be happy to meet her on the court as well.

The famous coach's words were published to the general public by the popular Sport.es portal. Pep Guardiola did not hide that he still has a lot of work to do in this area and needs to seriously improve his golf skills.

New facets of the genius on the field

The interest of a tireless person like Pep Guardiola, who pays special attention to every detail, in golf is not without reason. After all, golf, like football, requires high concentration, composure, and precise geometric calculations. The coach continues to draw motivation from such great figures outside of football.

Editorial review: It is truly admirable that Pep Guardiola, one of the smartest and most successful coaches in the world of football, humbly admires other sports legends. A clash between Michael Jordan and Pep Guardiola on the golf course would undoubtedly become the event of the year not only for sports but for the entire global show business. Having won all trophies in football, Pep is now striving for championship and perfection in golf. This indicates that his desire for victory and development will never fade. We hope that Pep will soon achieve his dream and we will be fortunate enough to see historical photos of Jordan and Guardiola together!

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