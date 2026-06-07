Our Taekwondo Athletes Win Two Bronze Medals at Rome Grand Prix

The prestigious World Taekwondo Grand Prix, one of the most authoritative competitions in the sports world, is in full swing in Rome, the capital of Italy. Representatives of the Uzbekistan national team are also honorably defending our country's pride at this major tournament, which has gathered the world's best and strongest taekwondo masters, continuing to delight our fans.

The intense and uncompromising bouts held on June 6 ended successfully for our national team. Two of our promising athletes who stepped onto the mat fought heroically against strong opponents and managed to reach the podium.

You can familiarize yourself in detail with the results and achievements of our national team members at this competition through the following specially integrated table:

OUR MEDALISTS AT THE ROME GRAND PRIX AND THEIR RESULTS

Speaker / Athlete Weight Category Participation in the Competition and Result Achieved Najmiddin Kosimkhodjayev -68 kg weight category Thanks to his speed and technical superiority, he reached the semi-final stage and won the bronze medal. Marat Mavlonov +80 kg (heavyweight) In fierce battles against the best wrestlers, he reached the semi-finals and secured the bronze medal.

Both of our skilled athletes demonstrated their full strength and potential during the tournament, raising the flag of Uzbekistan high at the Rome mat.

New Victories Cherished by Fans

In recent years, the Uzbekistan Taekwondo School has become one of the powerful teams that can make its voice heard on the world stage. This Grand Prix held at the Foro Italico complex in Rome serves not only for winning prizes but also for significantly strengthening our athletes' international ranking points. The courage and willpower shown by our guys on the road to the semi-finals instilled endless pride in all our compatriots.

Zamin Commentary: The bronze medals won by Najmiddin Kosimkhodjayev and Marat Mavlonov at the Rome Grand Prix are clear proof that Uzbek taekwondo is on the right track, with new names and young talents emerging on the big stage. In Grand Prix status competitions, there are no ordinary opponents; here, every round and every strike is worth its weight in gold. This victory of our compatriots will undoubtedly serve as an excellent foundation and moral support for upcoming major competitions, especially the prestigious tournaments ahead. We sincerely congratulate our representatives on this success and wish them to conquer even higher peaks—gold medals—in future battles. Well done, guys!

Always follow the achievements of our national taekwondo team in international arenas, Rome diaries, and the hottest news related to Uzbek sports with us on the Zamin pages!