Yamal names the most underrated players in football

·59·Sport
Yamal names the most underrated players in football

Lamine Yamal, one of the brightest young talents in world football, the magical winger for FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, has won the hearts of fans not only with his productive play on the pitch but also with his deep and objective approach to the game. In a recent interview, Yamal, one of the most famous young men of our time, discussed players who are currently overlooked by the media and fans but are essential to their teams. He compiled a list of the strongest players who, in his opinion, are not sufficiently appreciated or valued in the sports world.

According to a report by the prestigious Spanish publication Marca , the young star's observations and the names he mentioned were interesting news even for many experts.

You can learn more about the players specifically recognized by Lamine Yamal and their current status in the integrated table below:

THE 'UNDERRATED' TALENTS ACCORDING TO LAMINE YAMAL

Players and their clubs

Role and status on the pitch

Lamine Yamal's personal opinion

Gerard Martin


(Barcelona)

A promising and hardworking defender for the 'Blaugrana'.

"Gerard is a player who does a huge amount of work but is not appreciated enough."

Fabian Ruiz


(PSG / Spain NT)

A true 'conductor' in the national team's midfield.

Just like Mikel Merino, he brings great value to the pitch but receives little praise in the media.

Mikel Merino


(Arsenal / Spain NT)

A midfielder who can stabilize any tactical system.

One of the team's unsung heroes who doesn't get much attention.

Thomas Müller


(Bayern Munich)

A living legend of German football and Bayern Munich.

Despite achieving unprecedented results throughout his career, he is still not appreciated enough.

During the conversation, journalists also asked Lamine Yamal about Chelsea leader Cole Palmer. However, Yamal firmly stated that it would be inappropriate to include the English star on this list:

"How can Cole Palmer be considered an underrated player? After all, he is playing with the legendary number 10 at a giant club like Chelsea. Furthermore, he recently finished ninth in the voting for the 2025 Ballon d'Or. The whole world already recognizes him.", says Lamine Yamal.

The young star's objective view of big football

Lamine Yamal's observations show that he understands football not only through beautiful goals or skills but also deeply from a tactical perspective. His support for teammates like Gerard Martin shows how strong the internal atmosphere and friendships are in the Barcelona dressing room. His appreciation for a legend like Thomas Müller as a representative of the younger generation is commendable.

Zamin commentary: It is impossible not to agree with Lamine Yamal's thoughts. In modern football, stars who score goals or have millions of followers on social media are often praised more. But without 'unsung heroes' like Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, or Gerard Martin, no team can win championships. Despite his young age, Yamal's focus on such subtle details and his correct assessment of Cole Palmer's level prove how high his football intelligence is. Such objective and deep-thinking players will always be cherished by fans. We wish Lamine and all the hardworking players he mentioned success in the new season!

Follow the most interesting intrigues of European football, exclusive interviews with Lamine Yamal, and the hottest, most pleasant news about world sports with us on Zamin!

Lamine YamalBarcelonaSpainMarcaGerard Martín
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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