Who Did Mbappe Pick as Top Scorer for the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup, hosted on the pitches of the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is just around the corner, eagerly awaited by the football world. Kylian Mbappe, the leading striker for Real Madrid and the French national team, shared his unique predictions on who will score the most goals at the upcoming global tournament.

Ahead of this major tournament, where defending champions Argentina will defend their title, Mbappe The Touchline conducted a selection among several star footballers in a blitz interview. Below, you can read the French striker's expected and unexpected answers:

— Yamal or Haaland? — Yamal. — Yamal or Vinicius? — Vinicius. — Vinicius or Kane? — Vinicius. — Vinicius or Messi? — Messi. — Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? — Cristiano. — Cristiano or Mbappe? — Me!

As you can see, although Mbappe initially preferred his teammate Vinicius over young talent Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane, he still highly rated the phenomenon of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, in the final question, he demonstrated his supreme confidence and champion mentality, firmly stating that he himself would be the absolute top scorer of the 2026 World Cup.