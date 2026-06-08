Antonio Rüdiger Extends Contract with Real Madrid

·83·Sport
Antonio Rüdiger Extends Contract with Real Madrid

Despite criticism surrounding German defender Antonio Rüdiger, he is close to continuing his partnership with Real Madrid. The player shared a photo with club president Florentino Pérez on social media, hinting at a new agreement. The 33-year-old center-back, whose current contract is expiring, is expected to stay in Madrid for another season. According to Goal.com reports .

Major changes are underway at the club. Reports suggest Real Madrid is working on transfers for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté and Inter member Denzel Dumfries to strengthen the squad. Additionally, rumors about José Mourinho's return to the coaching staff are heating up the atmosphere around the team.

While Antonio Rüdiger's playing style and on-field behavior are facing sharp criticism in Germany, former footballer Jermaine Jones came to his defense. Jones emphasized that players with character like Rüdiger are crucial for both the club and the national team.

"I respect Lothar Matthäus, but I do not agree with him regarding Rüdiger. Antonio is a pillar for Real Madrid and the national team. It is wrong to judge him solely based on isolated incidents," Jones stated. In his opinion, the defender's aggressive playing style is often misinterpreted.

Real MadridAntonio RüdigerTransfersLa LigaFootball
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