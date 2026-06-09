Cannavaro shares his thoughts after the match against the Netherlands

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro shared his thoughts on the team's performance following the friendly match against the Netherlands. While acknowledging that the game against a strong opponent was not easy, the Italian specialist emphasized that he saw many positive aspects on the pitch.

Playing against an opponent of this caliber before the World Cup is a crucial experience for the Uzbekistan national team. Every episode, every positional movement, and every mistake against a top-tier team like the Netherlands serves as valuable analytical material for the coaching staff.

According to Cannavaro, the team did not lose its composure on the pitch even after falling behind 1-0. The players strove to act as a single unit until the end, maintain tactical discipline, and compete against the opponent.

“I think we were able to show many positive aspects. Even after the score became 1-0, we did not lose our order or shape on the pitch. We continued to act as a team and fought until the end,” said Fabio Cannavaro.

This is an important signal for the national team. In the World Cup, Uzbekistan will face physically strong and technically advanced opponents like Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo. In such matches, besides the result, how the team handles pressure is of great importance.

Cannavaro emphasized that it is not easy to play against national teams of the Netherlands' level. However, he noted that such matches are exactly what the team needs. Through games against strong opponents, players can better identify their weaknesses, gain experience, and adapt to a high tempo.

“It is not easy to play against national teams of this level. However, I saw many positive aspects in my team's performance. We need exactly these kinds of games because you always learn something and gain experience when facing such opponents. Overall, I am satisfied with the match,” the coach added.

Speaking about the defensive performance, Cannavaro said that mistakes are natural in football. In his opinion, it is impossible to play completely error-free. The main task is to reduce the number of these mistakes, help players make the right decisions, and strengthen defensive cohesion.

“You cannot play football without mistakes. This is absolutely normal. Our task is to help the players reduce the number of such mistakes as much as possible. But honestly, I saw more positive aspects than defensive errors,” he said.

The coach's approach is clearly visible in these words. Cannavaro is not limited to counting flaws but also recognizes the players' correct actions. Giving the team confidence before a major tournament while working on mistakes is crucial.

For the Uzbekistan national team, the defensive line will be one of the decisive factors at the World Cup. Against strong opponents, the team will have to defend for long periods, withstand pressure, and act compactly in every situation. In this sense, the game against the Netherlands was a very necessary test.

Cannavaro also touched upon the physical condition of the players. He stated that the preparation process began more than a month ago, but the legionnaire players joined the team later. Nevertheless, he believes the coaching staff has done a good job regarding physical conditioning.

“We started our preparation more than a month ago, and our legionnaire players joined the team later. Despite this, I believe we have done a good job in terms of physical preparation,” said Cannavaro.

Of course, the condition of players coming from different clubs is not the same. Some have played a full season, some have had less playing time, and others have gone through a recovery process after injury. In such conditions, it is not easy to bring the team to the same physical and tactical level.

Cannavaro did not hide that there are still issues to be resolved regarding some players. He emphasized that the coaching staff will continue to work on these aspects.

“Of course, there are still issues related to some players that we need to resolve, and we will continue to work on them,” the specialist said.

This transparency is also important for the fans. It is easy to portray the team as being in ideal condition before the World Cup, but the real preparation process always consists of problems, adjustments, and difficult decisions. Cannavaro is trying to manage this process step by step.

Regardless of the result of the match against the Netherlands, such games are a great school for Uzbekistan. The tempo on the pitch, the opponent's pressure, quick attacks, and individual skill — all these are tests close to the real environment awaiting our representatives at the World Cup.

Now the main task is to draw the right conclusions from this game. It is necessary to maintain the positive aspects, reduce mistakes, improve physical condition, and bring the team to maximum readiness by the start of the World Cup.

From Cannavaro's words, it is understood that he sees potential in the team. There are problems and there will be mistakes, but the players' fighting spirit, their desire to maintain order, and their willingness to play until the end against a strong opponent have satisfied the coach.

For the Uzbekistan national team, every day before the World Cup is valuable. The match against the Netherlands was another serious lesson before the big tournament. Now, how correctly this lesson is utilized will become the most important task for Cannavaro's staff and the players.