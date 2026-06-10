Roberto Carlos: Lionel Messi could play in the 2030 World Cup

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Roberto Carlos: Lionel Messi could play in the 2030 World Cup

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos believes Lionel Messi could easily participate in another World Cup after the 2026 tournament. In an interview with Argentine outlet "Ole", the famous left-back made an interesting prediction about the Inter Miami star's international future. This is reported by Goal.com .

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner led his national team to victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Currently, the playmaker, who has scored 117 goals in 199 matches for Argentina, maintains excellent form. Roberto Carlos highlighted the captain's professionalism and physical condition, emphasizing that his appearance in the 2030 tournament is realistic.

"Watching Messi play is a real pleasure. He is a high-quality player who represents South American football. He takes such good care of himself that he could easily participate in another World Cup. It is not impossible that this won't be his last," said the former Brazilian defender.

Carlos also touched upon the preparation of his home country's national team, Brazil, and Neymar. Despite being sidelined for a long time due to injuries, Neymar remains a key figure for the national team. According to Carlos, Neymar has a positive influence on team spirit even when he is on the bench.

"We need to wait for Neymar to recover 100 percent. Whether he is on the pitch or not, he is very important to the team. If he plays, it always turns into a great spectacle," added Roberto Carlos.

Lionel MessiRoberto CarlosNeymarArgentinaWorld Cup
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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