Tottenham sign Marcos Senesi

London club Tottenham have officially announced the signing of Argentina national team defender Marcos Senesi. The player joined the capital club as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Bournemouth. The left-footed central defender will begin training with the team on July 1st. This is reported by Goal.com .

The team managed by Roberto De Zerbi continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the new season. Senesi proved himself during his four seasons with Bournemouth. He moved to England from Feyenoord in 2022 for 15 million euros. The Argentine defender did not hide his joy after joining his new club: "It is a special feeling to be a Tottenham player. From the very first minute, the club proved how much they wanted me as part of their project," said the player.

Marcos Senesi made a total of 128 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 6 goals. Prior to that, he played 116 matches for Dutch side Feyenoord, finding the back of the net 9 times. The experienced defender emphasized that he aims to win trophies with Tottenham and bring joy to the fans.

Club sporting director Johan Lange and head coach Roberto De Zerbi expressed positive views on the new transfer. De Zerbi praised Senesi's ball-playing skills and tactical flexibility. According to the coach, Marcos's experience and ability to read the game will significantly strengthen the team's defensive line.