Barcelona winger Raphinha has praised the abilities of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and himself, expressing confidence that they can lead the Brazil national team to a sixth World Cup title. Speaking at a training camp ahead of the 2026 tournament, the forward emphasized that a blend of youth and experience is crucial to ending the drought that has lasted since 2002. This is reported by Goal.com .

The Brazilian national team has failed to win the last five World Cups. With the team reaching the semi-finals only once since 2002, the pressure on the Seleção is mounting. With Neymar still not fully recovered from his injury, the responsibility in decisive matches is expected to fall on players like Vinicius Junior and Raphinha.

Despite being fierce rivals at the club level, the Barcelona representative acknowledged the potential of the Real Madrid star. Although the Madrid side finished the 2025-26 season without major trophies, Vinicius Junior managed to score 22 goals in 53 matches. "Vini is still young, but with his experience and achievements, he can decide the fate of the World Cup. I include myself in that group as well," said Raphinha.

Raphinha himself had a difficult season with Barcelona due to injuries, but still recorded an impressive result with 21 goals in 33 matches. He emphasized that the team's defensive play is key to victory: "We are preparing very well. If we play in an organized manner in defense, our chances of winning will be very high. This tournament is short and does not forgive mistakes."

The player also touched upon his relationship with the national team head coach, Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian specialist, who arrived from Real Madrid, was specifically praised by Raphinha for creating a positive atmosphere and showing confidence in the players.