The transfer saga surrounding the true pride of Uzbek football and captain of our national team, Eldor Shomurodov, continues at a new and highly intriguing stage. We recently reported via our website that Aziz Yıldırım, the boss of the legendary Turkish club Fenerbahçe, has personally expressed interest in our skilled striker's performances. Today, the Istanbul giant has begun taking practical steps in this regard.

According to the latest information from the Turkish sports press, Fenerbahçe, which has not been able to reach the championship podium for 12 years and is determined to put an end to this dark tradition, is serious about adding Eldor Shomurodov to its squad. One of the reputable foreign sources — «politikam.com» writes that club officials have sat down at the official negotiating table regarding the transfer of our star forward, who shone brightly in the Istanbul Başakşehir jersey last season. Below, we introduce all the details of this monumental deal.

23 goals in 44 matches: A symbol of consistency and strength

Our 30-year-old compatriot, who is participating in the World Cup overseas, became the invincible and main attacking force for Istanbul Başakşehir in both the Turkish Süper Lig and domestic cup matches throughout the completed season. In the 2025-2026 season, Shomurodov took to the green pitch in 44 matches across all competitions, finding the back of the net 23 times and experiencing one of the most productive and brilliant periods of his career.

In particular, Eldor's goal-scoring instinct, composure, and physical dominance over defenders inside the penalty area left a great impression on Turkish football. For this reason, the famous Istanbul club sees the Uzbek forward as the most suitable candidate to strengthen the rotation in the front line.

The Istanbul giant's transfer strategy and the 10 million barrier

According to reports, the sports management of Fenerbahçe plans to use Eldor Shomurodov as a 'third striker' in the team. He is expected to be an alternative option for the main forwards and raise healthy competition within the team to a high level. After all, Eldor's ability to operate equally dangerously in the center of the attack and on both flanks fits perfectly with the new club's versatile tactical plans.

However, Istanbul Başakşehir does not want to let its top scorer go easily. The club management, wanting to take advantage of the fact that his transfer value has increased significantly at the end of the current season, is demanding approximately 10 million euros in funds.

The path from Roma to the threshold of Fenerbahçe

It is worth noting that last summer, Eldor Shomurodov was loaned to Başakşehir for one season from the famous Italian club Roma for 3 million euros. The Istanbul side took advantage of the initial agreement clauses, paid another 2.8 million euros to the Roman club at the end of the season, and secured the right to buy the striker outright.

According to the latest data provided by the world-famous Transfermarkt portal, the Uzbek striker has signed a long-term contract with his current team until June 30, 2029. Taking into account Eldor's productive season, experts have raised his market value from 5 million euros to 7 million euros. Now, Fenerbahçe will continue the second round of negotiations with their city rivals in the coming days to achieve their ultimate goal. We wish our favorite player success and new victories with this transfer!

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