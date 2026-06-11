As the thrilling 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico approaches, the football world is focused on the buzz surrounding national teams and their stars. Notably, sensational comments have emerged from the camp of Colombia, one of the tournament's most dangerous teams and a group rival of the Uzbekistan national team. Experienced midfielder and legendary star James Rodríguez shared his thoughts on whether his teammate Luis Díaz could become the recipient of modern football's most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d'Or.

In an interview with journalists, James specifically acknowledged his compatriot's high level of skill today and expressed great confidence in him:

“Can Díaz win the Ballon d'Or in the near future? Why not? Personally, I think he is currently one of the top 5 strongest and most energetic players on the planet. His speed on the pitch and his ability to make decisions are phenomenal. If we have a successful run in this World Cup and reach the final stages for the main trophy, Luis could rightfully win this prestigious award,” emphasized James Rodríguez.

There are serious grounds and statistics behind the experienced playmaker's words. It is worth noting that Colombian winger Luis Díaz played a total of 51 matches in all official competitions for club and country during the 2025/2026 season, scoring 26 goals. Furthermore, he provided 23 assists, becoming a true symbol of productivity and consistency.

Undoubtedly, such a formidable opponent poses a serious threat to our representatives. As a reminder, the Colombia national team will compete for a spot in the next round in Group K against Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the resilient DR Congo, and our beloved Uzbekistan national team, managed by Fabio Cannavaro.

It is worth noting that the first historic clash between Uzbekistan and Colombia, which is setting absolute records for World Cup ticket sales, will take place on June 18 on the green pitches of Mexico. We hope our compatriots can shackle dangerous stars like Luis Díaz and deliver an unforgettable victory for our millions of fans!

Follow the details of the Uzbekistan national team's historic battle against Colombia, the duel between Luis Díaz and Eldor Shomurodov on the pitch, and all the exclusive, hot, and sensational news of the World Cup with us on the Zamin pages!