Danny Murphy: Liam Rosenior is a huge risk for Fulham

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Danny Murphy: Liam Rosenior is a huge risk for Fulham

Danny Murphy explained to GOAL why it is difficult for Liam Rosenior to return to the English Premier League after his failure at Chelsea. In his opinion, appointing the 41-year-old as Fulham manager could be a very risky decision for the club. This is reported by Goal.com .

Current Fulham manager Marco Silva has decided to leave the club upon the expiration of his contract. During his five-year tenure, the Portuguese tactician led the team from the Championship to the top flight, winning 100 of his 229 matches and establishing the club as a solid Premier League mid-table side.

Several candidates are currently being considered for the upcoming vacancy. Although Rosenior gained attention for his work at Hull City and Strasbourg, his spell at Stamford Bridge lasted only three and a half months and ended after 23 games. According to Murphy, Rosenior's past ties to Fulham as a player are not enough to justify his appointment.

"I think he would jump at the chance, but it won't happen. Fulham would see it as a huge risk because, despite a good start, his time at Chelsea ultimately ended in failure. The club's board will opt for a manager with more experience at this level," said Murphy.

The former midfielder also assessed Frank Lampard's chances of returning to West London. He believes that after his successes at Coventry, Lampard might be viewed as a more experienced candidate. While managers like Thomas Frank may be out of the running, there are plenty of more experienced professionals on the market than Rosenior.

FulhamChelseaPremier LeagueFrank LampardFootball
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