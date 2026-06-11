FIFA officially announces compensation amounts for clubs

·9·Sport
FIFA officially announces compensation amounts for clubs

As the thrilling matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico kick off, and ticket sales for matches involving Uzbekistan set records, excellent and financially beneficial news has arrived from FIFA for our national clubs. The organization led by Gianni Infantino official circular No. 1965 has been published. This official document details the compensation amounts that will be paid to clubs for players who represented their countries in both the qualifying and final stages of the current World Cup.

According to the released information, FIFA has allocated a total of 100 million US dollars for the long and intense qualifying rounds. As a result of the distribution of these funds, every club in the world will receive a guaranteed payment of approximately 2,362 US dollars for each official match in which their player is included in the squad (protocol) during the World Cup qualifiers.

The most important and pleasing aspect here is that it does not matter whether the called-up player actually played on the pitch or remained on the bench. If the player was included in the official match squad, FIFA will transfer the full amount to the club's account. Preliminary analytical calculations by the Uzbekistan Professional Football League (UzPFL) show that our Super League clubs will receive significant financial income based on the number of players provided to national teams and their matches. While some minor differences or changes may occur after the final figures are confirmed by FIFA, the overall picture remains very positive.

That's not all! The international football organization announced that it has allocated an additional 250 million US dollars for the final stage of the World Cup currently underway in North America. According to the new standards, clubs will receive compensation of approximately 5,000 US dollars for each day their players are included in the final tournament squad. Considering the competition lasts over a month, this is a substantial amount.

FIFA officially announces compensation amounts for clubs

For information, we say with immense pride that the Uzbekistan national team, led by Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro, is participating in the World Cup final stage for the first time in its history. Thanks to this historic achievement, our national championship clubs (Super League) also have the opportunity to enrich their coffers with significant amounts of foreign currency during the World Cup. These funds will undoubtedly serve to develop football academies and infrastructure in our country. We wish our representatives luck on the pitch and prosperity to our clubs!

Follow the historic first matches of our national team at the World Cup, player transfer values, and all exclusive financial and tactical news of the tournament with us on the Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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