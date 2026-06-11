Contract disagreement arises between Harry Kane and Bayern

·47·Sport
Contract disagreement arises between Harry Kane and Bayern

Unexpected problems have emerged in the negotiations between Harry Kane and Bayern. Although the England captain remains the Munich club's primary striker, talks regarding a contract extension have reached a stalemate. According to Kicker, the parties are unable to agree on the duration and financial terms of the new deal. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Although the current agreement runs until 2027, several wealthy European clubs are closely monitoring the situation. If the Bayern management cannot reach an agreement with Kane before the World Cup, they may be forced to consider major offers in the summer transfer window. It is said that the striker's representatives are already receiving interest from several teams.

Last season, Harry Kane played 51 matches for Bayern in all competitions, scoring 61 goals and providing 7 assists. He achieved a "double" in Germany with his team and reached the Champions League semi-finals. He also won the European Golden Shoe with 36 goals, surpassing rivals like Erling Haaland.

The 32-year-old striker considers himself one of the main candidates for the Ballon d'Or. In an interview with L'Equipe, he stated: "Given the trophies I've won and the goals I've scored this season, it's clear I'm in the race. Especially if the England national team wins the World Cup, it's not hard to imagine the award going to an English player."

Harry KaneBayernTransferBundesligaChampions League
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