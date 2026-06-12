South Korea secures a comeback victory over Czech Republic

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted on North American soil, is delivering real drama and unexpected twists from its very first days. The latest match in Group A, featuring some of the world's strongest teams, kept football fans on the edge of their seats. In a spectacular clash at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, one of Asia's top giants, South Korea, faced the proud European side, the Czech Republic, and showed true character to secure a vital victory.

As expected, the match began with cautious but intense tactical play from both sides. While the first half remained goalless, the second half provided plenty of excitement for football fans. In the 59th minute, skilled European defender Ladislav Krejčí beat goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu to open the scoring and put the Czechs in the lead.

A substitute hero and a brilliant comeback

The "Tigers of Asia" were not discouraged after conceding; instead, they increased their attacking intensity. In the 67th minute, experienced South Korean midfielder Hwang In-beom leveled the score, sending the stadium into a frenzy — 1:1.

The head coach's tactical adjustments and the introduction of Oh Hyeon-gyu in the 69th minute, replacing the legendary Son Heung-min, completely changed the fate of the match. Following active play from attacking star Hwang Hee-chan and his teammates, substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu finished a dangerous attack with a goal in the 80th minute. This beautiful strike secured a crucial comeback victory (2:1) for the Asian side.

With this success, South Korea secured 3 points in the opening round of the World Cup, taking a massive step toward the knockout stages. As a reminder, in the group's opening match, co-hosts Mexico convincingly defeated South Africa 2:0. The battle in Group A is now heating up.

2026 World Cup. Group A. Matchday 2 details:

South Korea — Czech Republic — 2:1

June 12. Mexico. Estadio Akron.

Goals: Hwang In-beom (67), Oh Hyeon-gyu (80) — Krejčí (59).

South Korea Lineup: Kim Seung-gyu, Lee Han-beom, Kim Min-jae, Lee Ki-hyuk, Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom (Kim Jin-gyu, 84), Shin Ho-beck (Park Jin-seob, 84), Lee Tae-seok (Eom Ji-sung, 69), Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung (Hwang Hee-chan, 62), Son Heung-min (Oh Hyeon-gyu, 69).

Czech Republic Lineup: Kovář, Chaloupek, Hranáč, Krejčí, Coufal, Souček, Sadílek (Chytil, 85), Zelený, Šulc (Hložek, 64), Provod (Sadílek, 64), Schick (Chorý, 64).

Yellow Card: Lee Ki-hyuk (90+6).

The players fought with intensity until the final seconds, delivering a truly entertaining match. Follow the next thrilling games of the World Cup, team prospects, and group standings with us on Zamin!