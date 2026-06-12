Kylian Mbappe opposes Deschamps moving to Italy national team

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Kylian Mbappe opposes Deschamps moving to Italy national team

France captain Kylian Mbappe has urged head coach Didier Deschamps to end his tenure on a high note after the 2026 World Cup. The forward described reports of the coach managing another national team, specifically Italy, as "horrible." Deschamps is expected to step down after the tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada following a 14-year stint. This is reported by Goal.com .

Mbappe admitted he is trying to influence his coach's future plans. According to him, the best way to respect Deschamps is to say goodbye with a victory. "The best way to show him respect is to win, because he loves winning. I hope this is his last team, because I don't want to see him working for another," Mbappe said in an interview with M6.

Deschamps himself has not made a final decision about his future, not ruling out a return to club football or managing another national team. However, Mbappe is completely against the idea of seeing his mentor on a rival bench. "I am putting pressure on him," added the Real Madrid star.

Rumors linking Deschamps to Italy stem from his years as a player and coach at Juventus. As the Italians look for an experienced specialist to overcome their crisis, Deschamps is seen as an ideal candidate. But Mbappe does not approve: "They said Italy, that would just be horrible."

Kylian MbappeDidier DeschampsFranceItalyWorld Cup
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