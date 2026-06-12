Eder Militao shares his thoughts on Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid central defender Eder Militao has shared his thoughts on Jose Mourinho's sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Portuguese tactician has signed a three-year contract with the club. The Brazilian defender, currently sidelined with a serious injury, expressed high hopes for working under the experienced coach next season. This is reported by Goal.com .

Florentino Perez fulfilled his presidential campaign promise by bringing back the 63-year-old manager on a deal running until 2029, following the departure of Alvaro Arbeloa. It is a massive comeback for the tactical coach who left Madrid 13 years ago. Real Madrid paid a €15 million release clause to Benfica to free the manager, who will officially start work next month.

Militao underwent surgery in April due to a torn ligament in his left leg and is currently undergoing a five-month rehabilitation process. "He is a great coach. I am looking forward to next season. On a personal level, there are ups and downs in life. The most important thing is to be mentally healthy. If your head is in the right place and your relationship with your family is good, everything becomes easier," the defender told SportyBet.

The Brazilian defender also touched on the mental impact of the injury: "It happened while I was receiving a pass. I felt something strange when I turned to shoot. At first, it didn't seem serious, but after the diagnosis, everything became clear. Getting injured often affects your mentality, but it also gives you experience. I used to be a very explosive player, but now I am much calmer and don't rely solely on speed."

Jose Mourinho returns to the Spanish capital with the task of rebuilding a team that has finished two consecutive seasons without a trophy. The Portuguese manager won La Liga and the Copa del Rey during his first spell between 2010 and 2013. However, his modern tactical approach raises many questions, as he has not won a league title since winning the English Premier League with Chelsea over a decade ago.