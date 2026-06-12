Ousmane Dembele: Lionel Messi can become world champion with Argentina at 38

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Ousmane Dembele: Lionel Messi can become world champion with Argentina at 38

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele has spoken highly of his former teammate Lionel Messi. The French winger emphasized that despite turning 38, the legendary forward is capable of leading the Argentina national team to another World Cup title. Dembele noted that Messi's unique skill and influence on the pitch have not diminished over time. This is reported by Goal.com .

Ousmane Dembele, who is preparing for the tournament with the France national team, spoke about Lionel Messi in an interview with Marca. "Of course, he can win any trophy. I saw what he is capable of when we played together at Barcelona. He is the best player in football history and remains very dangerous," said the PSG star.

Dembele specifically noted that Messi's age does not affect his game. According to him, even at 38, stopping Lionel Messi is a very difficult task, and his innate talent and experience could bring Argentina gold medals once again. At the same time, Ousmane Dembele also spoke about the pressure on the France national team, saying his side will do everything possible to reach the final for the third consecutive time.

The France national team will begin its tournament run with a match against Senegal. In the group stage, they face matches against Iraq and Norway. Defending world champion Argentina will start its campaign against Algeria, followed by tests against Austria and Jordan. Both giants are considered top contenders for the title in the expanded tournament format.

Lionel MessiOusmane DembeleArgentinaFranceWorld Cup
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