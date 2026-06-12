Rodri reveals how Lamine Yamal is preparing for the 2026 World Cup

The historic and majestic 2026 World Cup, hosted by the green pitches of North America, has ignited true football excitement across the globe. As millions of fans focus on the tournament's intense matches, interesting insights and reports from team camps are emerging. Specifically, Manchester City and Spain national team midfielder Rodri spoke about the current state and unique approach of his teammate, Barcelona's talented winger Lamine Yamal, toward the tournament.

According to the experienced midfield general, the young star is ready to sacrifice any personal comfort to achieve glory at the World Cup.

“He skipped dinner to dive into training”

Prestigious Barca Universal published the following sincere and remarkable quote from Rodri via its official 'X' (formerly Twitter) account:

“A few days ago, Lamine Yamal unexpectedly informed us that he could not join us for dinner. He said he needed to spend that time preparing more perfectly for the World Cup matches. He is truly preparing for the competition with the highest level of responsibility and professionalism. From my personal observations, Yamal has already reached his most ideal and formidable form for this major tournament.”

Such high enthusiasm indicates that the Spain national team is aiming for the highest goals in this tournament and reflects the hunger for victory among the younger generation.

The first large-scale World Cup in history

It is worth noting that this year's world championship has opened a completely new chapter in football history in terms of scale. For the first time, 48 national teams are competing for the top prize in this global sports festival held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. According to the new regulations, participants are divided into 12 groups, ensuring an increase in the number of matches and intensity for fans.

Expert commentary: Analysts believe Lamine Yamal's serious actions are not in vain. The new format of the 2026 World Cup features a tight and demanding schedule. Therefore, players being in peak physical and mental condition is the most decisive factor in determining the championship.

Whether the young Spanish wizard can showcase this ideal form on the pitch and amaze the world remains to be seen in the upcoming matches.

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