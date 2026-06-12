Reason revealed why Arsenal abandoned the Anthony Gordon transfer

Premier League giants, specifically Arsenal and Liverpool, have cleared the path for Barcelona in the race for Anthony Gordon. Newcastle legend Chris Waddle explained to GOAL why the England international headed to Catalonia instead of North London. This is reported by Goal.com .

The €80 million transfer took Gordon from his homeland to the La Liga champions. This deal came as a surprise to many, as another Englishman, Marcus Rashford, is also expected to play for Barcelona in the 2025-26 season. Although the Catalans have the option to make Rashford's loan permanent for £26 million, they preferred to invest the funds in Gordon's pace and skill.

The 25-year-old can play on the left wing as well as in the "false nine" position. Previously, there were reports that he might return to his childhood club Liverpool or join Arsenal, where he could fit into Mikel Arteta's plans. However, in the end, no English club entered into a financial competition with Barcelona.

According to Chris Waddle, Arsenal did not want to spend £60-80 million for the left-wing position and were looking for cheaper options. "Arsenal were likely looking for a candidate for the left wing, as neither Gabriel Martinelli nor others have cemented their place there like Bukayo Saka. But they were not ready to pay such a large sum," the expert says.

Now, a tandem of Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon is expected to form on the wings for Barcelona. This transfer is a great opportunity for Gordon to step out of his professional comfort zone and prove himself in a new league. Time will tell how successful his career in Spain will be.