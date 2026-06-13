Newcastle in search of a goalkeeper: James Trafford back in focus

·19·Sport
Newcastle in search of a goalkeeper: James Trafford back in focus

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has renewed his interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford as part of a major squad overhaul. After failing to sign the England international last summer, the Magpies are preparing a new bid for the player, who is struggling for game time at the Etihad Stadium. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to The Athletic, Newcastle's hierarchy has contacted Manchester City to express their intent to sign Trafford. The 23-year-old goalkeeper moved to Manchester from Burnley last season but made only 17 appearances across all competitions. Consequently, the player is open to continuing his career at another club.

Trafford initially joined Manchester with the promise of becoming the first-choice goalkeeper under Pep Guardiola. However, after the Premier League giants unexpectedly signed Gianluigi Donnarumma, the English keeper found himself benched. Currently on international duty, he intends to make a final decision on his future after the tournament.

Eddie Howe is working actively to strengthen his defensive line. The club has already added 20-year-old Ewen Jaouen from Reims. If the Trafford transfer goes through, it could signal that it is time for the current number one, Nick Pope, to depart. Newcastle aims to finalize this deal before pre-season preparations begin.

James Trafford is currently in the USA with the England squad under Thomas Tuchel. He is part of the World Cup roster alongside Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson. Newcastle is trying to accelerate negotiations to avoid wasting time, otherwise, the club will be forced to consider other candidates.

NewcastleManchester CityJames TraffordTransfersPremier League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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