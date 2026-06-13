Steven Gerrard reveals his pick for the World Cup winner

The historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, has captured the world's attention. Fans and experts continue to share their predictions for the tournament's ultimate prize. This time, football legend, former Liverpool captain and England midfielder Steven Gerrard has shared his sensational and intriguing forecasts for the current World Cup.

The English star's opinions are sure to spark heated debates among football fans.

The main contenders: Why did Gerrard choose France?

According to Steven Gerrard, the main battle for the World Cup trophy will be between the European powerhouse and the South American giant:

"Either France or the reigning champions, Argentina, will win this World Cup. However, if I had to choose just one of these two giants, I would favor France."

The former player also shared his personal predictions for individual awards and nominations. Gerrard believes Lionel Messi and his teammates will dominate the personal accolades.

You can find detailed information about Steven Gerrard's predictions for the 2026 World Cup individual awards, tournament breakthrough, and the 'Golden Ball' in the table below:

Nomination and Award Type Gerrard's Predicted Candidate (Player) National Team Tournament's main sensation / breakthrough Gerrard's pick for the 'Golden Ball' Top Scorer Julian Alvarez Argentina Uruguay national team

(South American representative) Harry Kane

(England national team striker) Best Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Argentina — — Best player of the tournament Lionel Messi Argentina — — Best young player Lamine Yamal Spain — —

South American sensation and wishes for Harry Kane

The English football legend also named a breakthrough team that could cause an upset in this tournament. He predicts the main sensation will come from a South American representative, specifically highlighting the potential of the Uruguay national team.

Furthermore, while discussing the most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d'Or, Steven Gerrard supported his compatriot. "I hope Harry Kane wins the Ballon d'Or this year," the former midfielder stated.

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