Brazilian President calls on national team to reach championship glory

·24·Sport
Brazilian President calls on national team to reach championship glory

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has kicked off on overseas pitches, continues to unite entire nations toward a single goal. The journey of the Brazilian national team, considered the true kings of world football and five-time world champions, is under the personal focus of the country's leadership this year. Before the tournament's first intense matches, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sent an inspiring and historic message to the members of his country's national team.

The special video message, published on the head of state's official social media page, quickly spread among millions of fans and became a true sensation.

“We need our sixth championship trophy in history!”

The Brazilian leader emphasized that every player defending the nation's honor on the green pitch must deeply feel their responsibility, stating:

“As our beloved players step onto the pitch, they must fight like true warriors from the first minute of every match to the very last second. They must not forget for a single moment that the entire Brazilian nation is watching them with bated breath and great hope.

Our country needs this long-awaited sixth World Cup trophy like air and water! The Brazilian national team is not participating in this prestigious tournament as a mere participant or for routine victories. Our sole and primary goal is to become champions and bring the main trophy back home!”

You can familiarize yourself with the content of the Brazilian leader's message and the national team's main goals through the special analytical table below:

Head of state who sent the message

Current status of the national team

Main result expected by the country

Key individuals addressed

Special task given to the coach

Goal in the competition

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Five-time World champion

For the sixth time winning the main trophy

National team players

Reminding of Carlo Ancelotti's rich experience

Championship only (bringing home the trophy)

Special and important task for Carlo Ancelotti

In his address, the head of state not only inspired the players but also gave a special task to the newly appointed renowned Italian specialist, Carlo Ancelotti. President Lula da Silva noted that the experienced coach's rich background and great skill during his playing days should serve as a great school for his students.

“Carlo, keep reminding these young men of how much high-level experience you have in coaching and what an amazing and peerless player you were on the pitch in your time. This will give them extra strength and spirit,” the President of Brazil concluded.

Recall that the 'Pentacampeões' will face Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in the group stage of this World Cup, and the entire Brazilian nation expects nothing less than a victorious run.

Follow the hottest World Cup matches, exclusive statements by heads of state on sports, match analyses, and the most reliable news from the world of sports with us on Zamin pages!

BrazilLuiz Inácio Lula da SilvaFIFAFIFA World CupBrazil national football team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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