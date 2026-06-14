Famous female blogger couldn't hold back tears during meeting with Cristiano (video)

The historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the Americas, has finally begun. While the world's eyes are on the final preparations of the national teams, a deeply sincere and emotional moment occurred at the Portugal national team's training base that touched the hearts of millions. Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo met face-to-face with one of his most loyal fans, the famous Belgian content creator (blogger) Celine Dept.

The footage of this meeting went viral on social media, becoming a global sensation in a short time.

Unexpected meeting and the blogger who cried with joy

Belgian Celine Dept has long been known for creating engaging football-themed videos and for her immense respect for the Portuguese superstar. When she finally saw her idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, whom she had dreamed of meeting for years, she couldn't control her emotions. The viral video shows Celine crying tears of joy and excitement while greeting the legendary player.

Despite being the most famous person on the planet, Ronaldo did not treat this as just another interaction with a fan. Showing his gentle and kind side, he took the time to comfort her. He hugged Celine, gently wiped away her tears, and had a very warm conversation with her.

You can learn more about the details of the sincere conversation and meeting between Ronaldo and his loyal fan through the special analytical table below:

Meeting protagonists Location and time of the encounter The fan's profession Ronaldo's sincere words Celine's emotional response Social media impact Cristiano Ronaldo

(Portuguese star) Portugal training base

(Before World Cup 2026, this week) Celine Dept

(Belgian blogger, content creator) "Don't cry... I'm happy to meet you" "Thank you for everything. Can we take a picture together?" Became a sensation

(Millions of views)

"Don't cry... I'm happy to meet you!"

As Celine was overwhelmed with joy and struggling to control her emotions, Cristiano Ronaldo smiled at her and said in a calming tone:

"Please, don't cry. You've been following my career and supporting me for so long. I'm very happy to meet you in person. Now, what would you like to do during our happy moment?"

The young content creator, still trembling with excitement, replied to her idol:

"First of all, thank you so much for giving me this happiness and for being a huge motivation in my life — thank you for everything. Can we take a beautiful photo together as a keepsake?"

This interaction clearly showed how much this meeting meant to Celine. After all, she has often emphasized in her videos that Ronaldo is her greatest source of inspiration, not only in football but also in her blogging career. Before taking the photo, Cristiano showed care for her, asking her to wipe away her tears completely, and continued their friendly conversation. This video once again proved what a great heart Cristiano has.

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