Real Madrid has reached a significant agreement for the transfer of Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella. This was reported by renowned insider Fabrizio Romano.

According to the source, there is a verbal agreement between the clubs and the player himself. The Madrid side sees Cucurella as one of the primary options for the left-back position.

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho specifically wanted to see a player with this style in his squad. Cucurella stands out for his active defensive work, ability to join attacks along the flank, and high-intensity play.

The 27-year-old player is expected to join Real Madrid after the World Cup. Financial details of the transfer have not been disclosed yet, but the parties have reached the final stage of the agreement.

Marc Cucurella is a product of the Barcelona academy. Throughout his career, he has played for Spanish clubs Eibar and Getafe, as well as English teams Brighton and Chelsea.

Last season, Cucurella made 34 appearances in the English Premier League, recording 1 goal and 4 assists. His consistent performance and extensive experience could be beneficial for Real Madrid.

Interestingly, although Cucurella is a Barcelona youth product, his career is now linked to Real Madrid. This is perhaps what a plot twist in football looks like. If the transfer is officially confirmed, it will become one of the Madrid club's key signings to strengthen their defensive line ahead of the new season.