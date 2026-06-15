Qatar Surpasses Uzbekistan in FIFA Rankings After Draw with Switzerland

·3·Sport
Qatar Surpasses Uzbekistan in FIFA Rankings After Draw with Switzerland

The 2026 World Cup group stage, currently unfolding on North American pitches, is not only surprising fans with unexpected results but also causing significant shifts in the FIFA world rankings. In a match during the first round, Asian representative Qatar faced the disciplined and formidable European side, Switzerland. In a tense and dramatic encounter, the Asians showed true grit, scoring in the final seconds to secure a 1-1 draw.

This crucial point provided a massive and unexpected boost for the Qatar national team on the international stage.

Draw with a Strong Opponent and Ranking Jump

The special mathematical formula developed by FIFA has its own unique secrets. According to it, when national teams achieve positive results (wins or draws) against higher-ranked and stronger opponents, they are awarded significant ranking points. Typically, such success can add between +3 and +10 points to a team's tally.

Due to this rule, Qatar, having drawn with Switzerland—currently ranked 19th in the world—has significantly boosted its points total.

Through the analytical sports table below, you can familiarize yourself with the changes in the FIFA rankings following this draw and the current status of the Uzbekistan national team:

Team Name

Final Score

New FIFA Ranking

Positions Gained

Pre-match Real Ranking

Qatar


(Julen Lopetegui's squad)

1 : 1


(vs Switzerland)

50th place


(Asian representative)

+6 positions


(Positive jump)

Match against a stronger opponent

Uzbekistan


("White Wolves")

Tournament details

51st place

Unchanged

One spot behind Qatar

"White Wolves" dropped one spot

The Qatar national team, managed by renowned Spanish expert Julen Lopetegui, climbed 6 spots in the FIFA world rankings to reach 50th place thanks to this draw. Unfortunately, as a result of this sharp rise, they have surpassed our national team. Currently, our representatives—the "White Wolves"—occupy the 51st position in the table.

The tournament is far from over, and we hope our compatriots will secure brilliant victories in upcoming matches to improve their standing.

Follow the heat of the World Cup, unexpected shifts in FIFA rankings, our national team's international journey, and the most reliable sports news with us on Zamin!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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