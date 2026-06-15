Bulat Yesmagambetov assesses Uzbekistan's chances at the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup, which has glued the entire planet to their screens, continues with intense drama and sensational results. Even in the opening round, major teams are facing serious resistance. For example, the star-studded Brazil, a main contender for the title, barely escaped defeat against a resilient Morocco, while Turkey, despite its talented squad, unexpectedly fell 0-2 to Australia. In this heated atmosphere, the historic moments the entire Uzbek nation has been waiting for are just around the corner.

The historic debut of the 'White Wolves' and an English referee

The Uzbekistan national team, placed in Group K, will play its first historic match in the World Cup on June 18 at 07:00 Tashkent time against the strong Colombia national team. This crucial encounter will be officiated by a team led by experienced English referee Anthony Taylor, who is well-known to our compatriot Abdukodir Khusanov from European pitches.

At the moment, the international sports community and renowned experts are actively expressing their opinions regarding our representatives' chances.

You can familiarize yourself with the schedule of the Uzbekistan national team's matches in the 2026 World Cup group stage and their opponents through the official sports analysis table below:

Group stage and rounds Opponent team name Match date Kick-off (Tashkent time) Head referee Head coach of our national team Round 1 match Colombia June 18, 2026 At 07:00 Anthony Taylor

(England) Fabio Cannavaro Round 2 match Portugal June 23, 2026 According to official schedule International referees Fabio Cannavaro Round 3 match DR Congo June 28, 2026 According to official schedule International referees Fabio Cannavaro

Realist views and forecasts from a Kazakh expert

Renowned Kazakh football expert and experienced functionary Bulat Yesmagambetov, in an exclusive interview with the "Sports24.kz" publication, assessed the chances of Fabio Cannavaro's charges with caution and realism.

Bulat Yesmagambetov's analytical thoughts on our national team: "The fact that the Uzbekistan national team qualified for this long-awaited World Cup is a historic achievement and a true celebration for the entire country. Unexpected sensations are already happening at the Mundial; Australia's victory over Turkey is a clear example. Of course, we will be happy if the Uzbek players surprise their fans with a beautiful game. However, since the team is participating in this prestigious tournament for the first time, it is somewhat difficult to demand victories or huge results from them. In the match against the highly experienced Colombia, the advantage will be with the opponent. Objectively speaking, the Uzbekistan national team will mainly compete against the DR Congo to avoid finishing last in the group."

As a reminder, our players led by the legendary Fabio Cannavaro will play their second group match on June 23 against the strong Portugal, and the final decisive match of the group stage will take place on June 28 against DR Congo. We wish our representatives great success on this difficult and honorable path!

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