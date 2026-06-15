Koeman shares his thoughts after a hard-fought draw against Japan

The first round of Group F matches has kicked off in the 2026 World Cup, currently taking place on North American pitches. In the group's opening marquee clash, the Netherlands and Japan national teams faced off, ending in a hard-fought 2:2 draw. Following this intense match, which was rich in goal-scoring opportunities and fierce battles, the head coach of the 'Oranje', Ronald Koeman, attended the press conference to share his impressions and tactical analysis of the game.

Two leads and regrets

The Dutch coach did not hide his disappointment at losing the lead twice during the match, though he also gave due credit to the opponent's strength:

Dissatisfaction with the result: Koeman is not entirely satisfied with failing to capitalize on the lead twice during the match.

Mistake on the second goal: The specialist emphasized that conceding the second goal from a corner kick near the end of the match was a particularly regrettable situation.

You can familiarize yourself with the details of this intense Group F clash and the head coach's conclusions through the official sports analysis table below:

Competition and stage Participants and score Coach's reaction to the result Opponent's main tactical weapon Team's next plans Current group situation 2026 World Cup, Group F

(Matchday 1) Netherlands — Japan

2:2 Not fully satisfied

(After leading twice) High pressing and caution

(Activated when trailing) Learning from mistakes and developing positives Following Sweden, Netherlands and Japan have 1 point each

«Japan is a high-quality team»

According to Ronald Koeman, both national teams displayed high-level and entertaining football on the pitch. Therefore, the draw can be considered a fair result.

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman said the following about the match: «If we consider that we were ahead twice, I am not fully satisfied with this result. But if we look at the number of dangerous situations created by both teams, I can say the opposite. I think this shows that high-level football was played on the pitch today, and that is why this draw can be accepted correctly. Usually, the Japan national team is a very strong side that uses high pressing. Today, they only did that when they were trailing. Before that, they focused more on caution. Japan is truly a very strong and high-quality team. There are enough things to learn and analyze after this match, but at the same time, I was able to see many positive aspects in our squad».

Recall that in the second match of this group, the Sweden national team achieved a 5:1 victory over Tunisia. After the first round, the Netherlands and Japan have 1 point each and will try to improve their situation in the next rounds.

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