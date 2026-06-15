Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid: Jose Mourinho's arrival will be a test for the English star

Amidst the buzz and unexpected changes surrounding Real Madrid, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is under intense pressure. With Jose Mourinho expected to return as head coach, experts warn that there will be "nowhere to hide" for the young star. This was stated by former England international Peter Reid in an interview with Goal.com. This reports Goal.com.

The 2025-26 season has been quite difficult for Bellingham. After missing pre-season due to recovery from shoulder surgery, the player struggled to regain his best form for a long time. An injury sustained in a match against Rayo Vallecano in February further complicated the situation. Leaving the pitch in tears, Bellingham is going through a physically and mentally challenging period.

The Mourinho factor and competition within the Galacticos

With the return of 63-year-old Jose Mourinho to Madrid, the atmosphere at the club is expected to change drastically. The coach, known as "The Special One," must establish order in a dressing room filled with stars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, and rebuild a team that has been without major trophies for two years. In such circumstances, Bellingham must prove his place in the starting lineup not only at the club but also for the national team.

According to Peter Reid, the only way to prove oneself at a club like Real Madrid is through performance on the pitch. "Once you step onto the pitch, there is nowhere to hide. Jude must answer all questions only through his play," says the veteran footballer. This is especially important under a demanding coach like Mourinho.

Competition in the national team is intensifying

England head coach Thomas Tuchel is not guaranteeing Bellingham a starting spot. The excellent form of talented players like Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze is putting Bellingham's number 10 position for the "Three Lions" at risk. Tuchel has stated that he has not yet made a final decision regarding the starting XI and that everything will be determined by the current form of the players.

Nevertheless, Bellingham has begun to show his goal-scoring ability again in the final rounds of La Liga. Having managed to score two goals in the last three games, the midfielder is trying to reduce the criticism directed at him. However, the high demands at Real Madrid and the England national team do not allow him to rest.

In conclusion, the coming months will be one of the most important tests in Bellingham's career. In the new project led by Mourinho, he may either re-establish his leadership qualities or get lost under intense competition. Madrid fans are eagerly waiting for the team to return to winning trophies.