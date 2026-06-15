Jose Mourinho returns to Real Madrid: Raul Asensio speaks on the team's new era

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Jose Mourinho returns to Real Madrid: Raul Asensio speaks on the team's new era

Real Madrid defender Raul Asensio commented on reports of Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho's return to the team, emphasizing that this appointment is the right step toward restoring the club's dominance in Spanish football. According to the young defender, the coach known as "The Special One" will bring a unique passion and winning spirit to the team. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with El Desmarque, Asensio recalled Mourinho's first stint in Madrid (2010–2013). At that time, the coach succeeded in curbing Barcelona's absolute dominance and changing the "DNA" of Real Madrid. Raul Asensio admitted that the aggressive and uncompromising style of play formed during that period had a great influence on his growth as a player.

Mourinho and the pursuit of records

Real Madrid fans associate the Portuguese coach's return with the historic 2011-2012 season. Back then, the "royal club" under Jose Mourinho set a record by collecting 100 points in La Liga and scoring 121 goals. Asensio is confident that within the new project, there is an opportunity to repeat these results and once again triumph over Barcelona.

"I saw how he transformed that team, how he brought competitiveness, anger, and resilience to the club. I believe these qualities shaped me as a player. A new project with Mourinho is very exciting, and I am looking forward to the start of the season," added the 23-year-old defender.

According to Goal.com, Raul Asensio is ready for the high intensity and emotional changes that Mourinho demands. Although he is a product of the club's academy, he strives to prove himself under the experienced coach and secure a firm place in the starting lineup.

Currently, the atmosphere around the Madrid club has already changed. Mourinho's return is expected to bring not only tactical changes but also to take the players' psychological state to a new level. For young players like Asensio, working with such a high-level coach could be the most important turning point in their career.

In conclusion, it can be said that Real Madrid aims to restore its hegemony not only in the Spanish championship but also on the European stage with Jose Mourinho. Asensio's words indicate that confidence in the new coach is high within the team.

Real MadridJose MourinhoRaul AsensioLa LigaFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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