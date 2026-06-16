Hans Niemann on Tashkent Tournament and Uzbek Plov

·48·Sport
Hans Niemann on Tashkent Tournament and Uzbek Plov

Our capital, Tashkent, once again became the center of global attention, gathering some of the world's finest minds. One of the most sensational and famous figures in the chess world, renowned American Grandmaster Hans Niemann, shared his impressions after participating in the high-level UzChess Cup Masters international tournament in Tashkent. Firmly placed among the world's strongest chess players, Niemann finished the major competition in 7th place. He managed to score a total of 4 points across 9 intense games. Following the tournament, the American Grandmaster expressed his infinite gratitude via his official social media pages for the unique and sincere hospitality characteristic of the Uzbek people.

"Uzbek plov at the airport and a strong love for chess"

In a special message on social media, Hans Niemann did not hide that his visit to Tashkent left him with very warm impressions and that he drew great inspiration from the country:

Sincere words from American Grandmaster Hans Niemann:

"Although this major tournament in Tashkent did not go as ideally as I had hoped and wanted, I concluded this wonderful trip by enjoying national and classic Uzbek plov prepared right at the airport. The infinite love, passion, and inner energy of the people of Uzbekistan for chess are truly inspiring. I look forward with great desire and excitement to returning for the next World Chess Olympiad to be held in the ancient and youthful city of Samarkand!"

You can find the final results of the UzChess Cup Masters tournament and Hans Niemann's standing in the international chess world in the official results and sports analysis table below:

Tournament name and location

Absolute winner of the international tournament

Opponent in the dramatic tie-break

Hans Niemann's performance in the tournament

Niemann's rank in the FIDE World Ranking

The Grandmaster's path to fame

UzChess Cup Masters


(Tashkent city)

Muhiddin Madaminov


(19 years old, Uzbekistan)

Shamsiddin Vohidov


(5.5 points in the classical stage)

7th place


(4 points from 9 games)

12th place


(Elite category, 2742 rating)

2022: Magnus Carlsen controversial duel

Victory of the 19-year-old Uzbek talent and the Niemann legend

Another joyful aspect of this tournament for Uzbek fans is that the UzChess Cup Masters grand prize and absolute victory went to our talented 19-year-old chess player Muhiddin Madaminov. The young talent secured the main trophy by defeating his compatriot, the experienced Shamsiddin Vohidov, in a highly dramatic and nerve-wracking decisive tie-break. It should be noted that according to the results of the initial classical stage, both Uzbek chess players were leading with 5.5 points each.

For reference, the American guest Hans Niemann, according to the official world rankings in the classical category announced by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), 2742 rating ranks 12th among the world's strongest chess players with these points. He came under the global press spotlight after 2020, specifically following the world's most sensational and controversial duel with world champion Magnus Carlsen in 2022. Currently, he is considered one of the most prominent chess stars with a unique style.

Stay tuned to Zamin for the latest hot debates in the world of chess, the historic victories of Uzbek Grandmasters on the world stage, preparations for the Samarkand Olympiad, and exclusive sports news!

Hans NiemannTashkentUzbekistanSamarkandUzChess Cup Masters
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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